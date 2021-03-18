JUST IN: Air Zimbabwe resumes additional flights

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

NATIONAL airline, Air Zimbabwe, will be resuming additional domestic and regional flights next week.

Air Zimbabwe resumed some of the domestic and regional flights sometime last year in September after having stopped operating when countries, including Zimbabwe, imposed travel restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 as the aviation sector became one of the worst affected by the pandemic.

In a statement, the airline said it will resume additional flights operated by ERJ145 and B737-200 with effect from 28 March 2021.

“Air Zimbabwe wishes to advise its valued passengers and stakeholders of the resumption of additional flights, operated by ERJ145 and B737-200 with effect from March 28, 2021,” read the statement.

Air Zimbabwe added that flight UM324 will resume the Harare-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls route every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Flight UM467/6 will resume the Harare-Johannesburg-Harare route twice daily every day.

The company said, flight UM438/9 for the Harare-Dar es Salaam route will continue as per current schedule every Tuesday and Saturday.

“Bookings can be made online via our website, as well as at sales offices in Harare, Bulawayo, Victoria Falls, OR Tambo International Airport and Dar es Salaam Interline offices or with your Travel Agent.

“Passengers are reminded to comply with all Covid-19 preventative and control protocols to stop the spread of the Coronavirus as per guidelines issued by Government and Health authorities,” added the Air Zimbabwe management.