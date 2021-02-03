JUST IN: Ambassador Jerry Ndlovu to be buried on Thursday

Jerry Ndlovu, seen here presenting his credentials to Shihab Al Faheem from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in November 2019 was Zimbabwe's first ambassador to the UAE

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE late Ambassador of Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates, Dr Jerry Ndlovu will be laid to rest on Thursday at his home village in Zhilo, Matabeleland South

Amb Ndlovu succumbed to Covid-19 last week in Harare where he had come to mourn his mother and brother who passed away recently.

The family however, is requesting that people do not attend the burial in line with Covid-19 regulations.

“As family we sincerely and deeply appreciate your mourning with us. On the same note sincerely request each and everyone to spread the family’s request that people don’t just attend the funeral. We have to adhere to the regulations and protect each other. Kuyinto entsha kithi sonke bakithi kodwa labo abasaphila makube ngumlandu wethu sonke ukuvikela ukumemetheka kwalesisifo (Its a new phenomenon to us, so let’s make an effort to save lives and stop the spread of the virus) ,” read a notice from the family. – @NyembeziMu