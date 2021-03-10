JUST IN: Armed robbers pounce at Bulawayo Bureau de Change

The Sunday News

Judge Jarachara, Chronicle Reporter

A GANG of six armed robbers raided Access Bureau de Change in Bulawayo this morning and made off with an undisclosed amount of money in foreign currency.

The robbers also allegedly hijacked a Honda Fit belonging to a local security company.

The dramatic incident occurred shortly after 8AM at the bureau de change situated at Parkade Centre at the corner of Fife street and 9th Avenue.

Sources said the six who were travelling in a Honda fit without number plates confronted security personnel who were parked at the bureau de change and three of them then went inside for the robbery.

They ordered everyone to lie down and went away with an undisclosed amount of forex.

The latest robbery follows last week’s robberies when armed robbers raided two service stations in Bulawayo, tied attendants’ hands before getting away with cash in dramatic incidents that occurred within two days.

