JUST IN: Baobab Stadium to host Chibuku Super Cup quarterfinal matches

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

BAOBAB Stadium in Mhondoro-Ngezi will host the four Chibuku Super Cup quarterfinal matches on Saturday and Sunday.

Chicken Inn, Cranborne Bullets, Black Rhinos, Dynamos, Highlanders, Harare City, FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum are the eight teams that are still in contention to win the most lucrative club football competition in Zimbabwe having finished in the top two from the four groups that were based in Bulawayo, Harare, Mutare and Zvishavane.

According to fixtures released by the Premier Soccer League on Monday, Chicken Inn and Ngezi Platinum Stars will set the ball rolling when they clash on Saturday morning before the big one takes place in the afternoon when Highlanders, the last winners of the Chibuku Super Cup in 2019 clash with FC Platinum.

On Sunday, the morning fixture sees Cranborne Bullets aim shots at Harare City before Dynamos and Black Rhinos bring the curtain down on the quarterfinal action in the afternoon on that day.

There is no doubt that the attention is on the match between Highlanders and FC Platinum. Highlanders are the defending champions in the Chibuku Super Cup and on their way to the final against Ngezi Platinum, they saw off FC Platinum 3-0 at Barbourfields Stadium in the quarterfinals.

FC Platinum won the last match between the two teams at Emagumeni when they overcame Bosso 2-0 in the Castle Challenge Cup in March last year, an encounter that was marred by crowd trouble which saw Bosso fans invade the pitch just before the end.

It was the last match in Zimbabwe to be played with supporters in attendance as football has been played without the fans since it resumed in May this year with action in the Chibuku Super Cup. Last week, the Sports and Recreation Commission gave the green light for fully vaccinated 2 000 football fans to attend Chibuku Super Cup matches. The PSL is yet to announce modalities for the return of fans and supporters are keeping their fingers crossed that they will be allowed at Baobab Stadium this weekend.

