JUST IN: Become sponsors of own club by supporting partnership with Sanctuary Insurance Company, Bosso chairman urges club’s members, supporters

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS chairman, Johnfat Sibanda has urged the club’s members as well as supporters to play a part in sponsoring Bosso by supporting the club’s partnership with Sanctuary Insurance Company.

Speaking at the official launch of the partnership between Highlanders and Sanctuary held at a Bulawayo hotel on Saturday, Sibanda said by purchasing insurance cover from Sanctuary, the members and supporters will be playing a part in ensuring that Bosso benefit financially sound.

“To the multitude of our members, fans, supporters and sympathisers, I would to encourage you to be more than just a fan, be the sponsor of your club by buying your vehicle insurance from Sanctuary because that cent comes back to your team, that way you will be sponsoring your team,’’ said Sibanda.

Under the agreement, Highlanders get 30 percent of the proceeds when club members and supporters buy cover from Sanctuary. As part of the arrangement, Sanctuary have opened an office at the Highlanders Clubhouse where the Bosso family can purchase insurance cover.

Sibanda indicated that the deal with Sanctuary has come at a time that Highlanders are trying to adjust to the new normal brought about by the coronavirus.

“Our relationship with Sanctuary has been crafted during a time of adaptation to the new reality seeks to grow beyond the current reality and into a future that is bright.”

Sanctuary have already refurbished the Highlanders team bus that is used by the club’s juniors and also provided insurance cover for the same vehicle.

“I would take this opportunity to thank Sanctuary Insurance Company for refurbishing and rebranding our Toyota Coaster team bus, which is officially the bus for our youth teams. The bus was not only rebranded but has all insurance and road licence costs paid for by Sanctuary Insurance Company.

“Furthermore, Sanctuary paid for the insurance of our three office vehicles, thereby saving a substantial amount of revenue at a time when every cent counts at Highlanders, we are really grateful to Sanctuary,’’ said Sibanda.

Sanctuary managing director, Patrick Kusikwenyu said they were proud to be associated with Highlanders. He expressed the company’s desire to play a part at Highlanders for a long time to come.

“We said to ourselves that its time that our brand is linked with a big mammoth brand like Highlanders. We have come up with one proposal for now which will grow into many, we hope to be a part and parcel of the future of this club,’’ said Kusikwenyu.

It was at the same event that Highlanders unveiled their squad for the 2021 season. Highlanders have 26 players, that is 25 seniors and one junior. Bosso still have four junior slots to fill. Striker Washington Navaya, who is related to former Highlanders player, the late Macreza Navaya was the last senior to be signed from ZPC Munyati. Navaya featured in the 0-0 draw against FC Platinum in a friendly match played at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane on Saturday.

@Mdawini_29