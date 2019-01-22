JUST IN: Bosso legend Dzowa dies

Sports Reporter

FORMER Highlanders Football Club defender Edward Dzowa has died.

The club confirmed on its twiter handle that Dzowa, father to former Highlanders and Caps United defender Mpumelelo, died this morning (Tuesday).

“We have learnt with sadness the passing on of our Legend, former defender and coach Edward Dzowa who died early today at Mater Dei Hospital. He played for Highlanders in the 1970s and deputized James Nxumalo when Madinda Ndlovu was introduced into the first team in the late 1970s,” said the club.

