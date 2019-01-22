JUST IN: Bosso legend Dzowa dies

22 Jan, 2019 - 16:01 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Bosso legend Dzowa dies The late Edward “Ace of Troubles” Dzowa

The Sunday News

Sports Reporter

FORMER Highlanders Football Club defender Edward Dzowa has died.

The club confirmed on its twiter handle that Dzowa, father to former Highlanders and Caps United defender Mpumelelo, died this morning (Tuesday).

“We have learnt with sadness the passing on of our Legend, former defender and coach Edward Dzowa who died early today at Mater Dei Hospital. He played for Highlanders in the 1970s and  deputized James Nxumalo when Madinda Ndlovu was introduced into the first team in the late 1970s,”  said the club.

More to follow…..

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting