JUST IN: Bosso match called off

Simba Jemwa, Sports Correspondent

HIGHLANDERS Football Club’s Castle Premiership tie against Manica Diamonds in Mutare on Sunday has been called by the Premier Soccer League.

This is one of five Premiership matches scheduled for the weekend that were called off by the league.

According to the PSL and Facebook pages, other matches that have been postponed are Dynamos vs Cranborne Bullets, ZPC Kariba vs Triangle United, Black Rhinos vs Caps United and Whawha vs Bulawayo City.

Last week, Highlanders, City, and Chicken Inn called their training sessions after several of their players and technical staff tested positive for Covid-19. City are thought to have had at least eight players and one member of their technical team testing positive while no figures were available for the other two sides.

Highlanders acting chief executive, Ronald Moyo confirmed the postponement but could not give reasons directing this publication to the PSL.

He did, however, say his side were ready to play before the league decided to postpone their fixture.

“Yes, our game against Manica has been called off. I cannot give you the reasons for the postponement, but I am sure the PSL can give you their reason for the postponement. We were ready to play,” Moyo said.

No comment was immediately available from the PSL.

More details to follow…