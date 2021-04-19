JUST IN: Byo Poly bars students

Sithatshisiwe Vuma, Sunday News Reporter

BULAWAYO Polytechnic is reportedly barring students who have not paid fees from entering the campus.

Since the institution opened its doors last month some students have not attended lectures because they have not paid fees. The students are expected to pay the full amount of $16 000. Students said even those who have paid a deposit were reportedly barred from attending classes.

“They told us they will not accept payment plans and they wanted full fees for us to be allowed to write examinations. What hurts is that our Student Representative Council is doing nothing about it. Some students are resorting to sneaking into the school campus under the fence just to attend lectures and submit their final year projects,” said the student.

Contacted for comment the SRC president Mr Thokozani Vela declined to comment.

However, Bulawayo Polytechnic principal Engineer Gilbert Mabasa said the institution has a payment plan for those who are struggling to pay their fees.

“We have no jurisdiction over the students’ writing of examinations as they have a separate contract with the examining body for them to write the examinations. They pay separate examination fees for that service,” he said.