JUST IN: Carling Black Cup is back

Mehluli Sibanda in Johannesburg, South Africa

THE Carling Black Label Cup, a fans influenced football showdown between the most supported teams in South Africa, Kaizer Chiefs as well as Orlando Pirates, which did not take place in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic is back in 2021 with the match scheduled for 31 July in the evening.

Carling Black Label South Africa brand director, Arne Rust announced at the official launch held in Johannesburg on Tuesday that the match is taking place this year but for the first time since its inception in 2011, the Soweto giants will battle it out at the FNB Stadium under floodlights.

“Mzansi’s most anticipated game, the only game in the world that’s driven by the fans is back, the Carling Cup will be played on the 31st of July. What’s different this year is that it’s going to be an eight o’clock night time kick,’’ said Rust.

Cameroonian legend, Samuel Eto’o attended the official launch which was a flawless, epic event also graced by players, coaches as well as fans for both teams.

On the eight occasions that the two teams have collided since 2011, Pirates have won five times and Chiefs have only been successful in only three of those clashes. Pirates won the last Carling Black Label encounter 2-0 on 27 July 2019.

[email protected]_29