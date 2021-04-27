JUST IN: Chapepa storms into Growth Point Super 8 finals in SA

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

RISING tennis star, Kudzai Chapepa on Tuesday stormed into the Growth Point Free State Super 8 finals taking place in Bloemfontein, South Africa as she beat tenth seed Allegra Van der Walt 7-6, 6-2.

Seventh seed, Chapepa is now set to face South Africa Abigayel Vosloo in the final on Wednesday.

Chapepa, playing in Under-14 section will be hoping to replicate performances she made recently in the neighbouring country when she won the Gauteng Wilson Grand Prix in Pretoria in January and the MP KPM Academy in Middleburg, Mpumalanga in February.

Her young sister, eighth seed, Kuzivaishe, bowed out of the competition in the semifinals Tuesday, losing to second seed, Roxy Bredenkamp 6-1, 6-2 in the under 12 girls.