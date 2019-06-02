JUST IN: Chidzambga loses father

JUST IN: Chidzambga loses father

Warriors head coach, Sunday Chidzambga has lost his father, Mr Ezekiel Chidzambga  who passed away on Sunday morning.

Sunday is currently in Durban, South Africa where the Warriors are taking part in the Cosafa Cup.

The sad news was announced by the country’s football governing body, Zifa on their Facebook page.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) extends its deepest condolences to our Senior Men coach, Sunday “Mhofu” Chidzambga who lost his father , Mr Ezekiel Chidzambga today. The late Mr Chidzambga was 98 years old . Our thoughts and prayers are with the Chidzambga family in this painful period. May his dear soul rest in eternal peace,” reads the post.

More to follow…

