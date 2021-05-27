JUST IN: Comedy tourism heads to Blue Hills

Ngqwele Dube, Sunday News Correspondent

AFTER celebrating its eighth anniversary last month with a performance at Silwane Nature Reserve, Umahlekisa Comedy Club this weekend takes its act to Blue Hills Camp just outside Bulawayo.

Following a successful showing at Silwane, Umahlekisa director, Ntando Van Moyo said they have decided to make the comedy tourism shows a monthly event as they merge tourism with the arts.

He said on Sunday they will be at Blue Hills in Umzingwane just outside Bulawayo. The show will feature celebrated arts personality, Carl Joshua Ncube who will be the main act accompanied by Zwe (Zwelihle Hlabangana), Lady Dee (Nomsa Diana Muleya) together with Moyo as supporting acts.

“We believe partnering arts and tourism can change the way people view some of the nearby tourist spots surrounding cities. Some just hear about certain places but never get to visit them despite being close-by and we hope hosting events there will see more people exploring the spots,” said Moyo.

He said Ncube will not only be showcasing comedy but will also be showcasing his recipes as he is a well-known chef having once had his own online food show, Carl Can Cook.

The outing titled, A Day Out with Carl Joshua Ncube, will see the ticket cost include transport to Blue Hills, a guided zipline experience and a welcome braai.

Blue Hills, located 34km outside the city is the latest addition to tourist attractions located close to Bulawayo having been opened last year and is located on a hilly area that offers stunning aerial views along with a zipline, mountaineering and also has wildlife. The also offers accommodation and conference facilities.