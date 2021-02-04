JUST IN: Councillors to meet over water

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

BULAWAYO City Councillors will on Friday meet at special council meeting that has been convened to deliberate on the possible reduction of the current water shedding schedule.

The city, is going through a 144-hour shedding schedule despite an improvement in the levels of its major supply dams owing to the recent rains being experienced in the country.

The situation has been further improved by the coming on line of newly installed raw water pumps at Ncema and Fernhill following the installation of four of the total six non-return valves (NRVs) that had initially failed due to design and manufacturing defects.

Bulawayo mayor, Councillor Solomon Mguni said the special council had been convened after noting that councillors had failed to hold their usual meetings due to the Covid-10 induced lockdown hence the stalling of major council decisions.

He said they had decided on tomorrow’s special council meeting to give direction on the city’s water situation.

The meeting will be held virtually.

“We will get an appraisal on the dam levels and way forward in terms of our gradual easing of water shedding. We are aware of the challenges that our people are facing in terms water which is an essential component to fight the corona virus. Council is therefore expected to act in the best interest of the residents.

“There after we will do a press statement to inform the public on the outcome of our deliberations and the strategy going forward. We hope that there will be no further extension of the lockdown after 15 February 2021 so that normal business of council can resume. The effects of this lockdown on service delivery are there for all to see,” said Clr Mguni.

The city has been going through its worst water crisis in recent years where residents were now getting water as and when available with the local authority reverting to coming up with a daily Provisional Water Supply Restoration Schedule.