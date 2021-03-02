JUST IN: Courts reopen today

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

NORMAL court operations, including the offices of the Master and the Sheriff of the High Court, have resumed from Tuesday, the Chief Justice Luke Malaba had said.

This has been necessitated by the announcement of the new national lockdown regulation by President Mnangagwa on Monday.

The reopening is accompanied by strict regulations that must still be followed.

“All persons who attend Court shall at all times be subjected to temperature checks, be required to sanitise their hands at entry into court premises, wear face masks in the manner prescribed by law, avoid person to person contact; and maintain social distancing as prescribed by law,” said the Chief Justice.

He said any persons who do not comply with the set requirements shall not be allowed entry into court premises/courthouse/ courtroom or they will be asked to leave the court premises or courtroom or courthouse.

“Entry into court premises/courthouses/courtrooms shall be limited to litigants, their legal practitioners, necessary witnesses and identified members of the press. Entry into court premises/courthouses shall strictly not be permitted to members of the public who have no business at court,” added Chief Justice Malaba.

For the avoidance of doubt, he said accused persons originally remanded between 5 January 2021 and 1 March 2021, remain automatically remanded to the dates stated previously.

The Chief Justice also said marriages can now take place in the courts.

“Solemnisation of marriages shall be conducted provided that only the parties to the marriage and their witnesses shall be allowed to attend,” he noted.

@NyembeziMu