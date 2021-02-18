JUST IN: Covid-19 active cases continue to decline

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

THE number of active Covid-19 cases in the country continues to decline as the national recovery rate also maintains its upward trend.

President Mnangagwa early this week extended the Level Four lockdown by a further two weeks as Government ups its efforts to contain the second wave of the global pandemic in the country.

According to statistics provided by the Ministry of Health and Child Care as of Wednesday the country’s national recovery rate improved from 87,3 percent to 89,2 percent, while the active cases declined from 2 922 to 2 390.

“108 new cases and four deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the seven-day rolling average for new cases rises to 80 today (Wednesday) from 76. All 108 are local cases; Harare had the highest today 57.

“636 new recoveries reported: National Recovery rate stands at 89,2 percent and active cases go down to 2 390. As of 16 February 2021, Zimbabwe has now recorded 35 423 cases 31 615 recoveries and 1 418 deaths,” reads the update.

In terms of hospitalisation the country has 126 hospitalised cases: four asymptomatic, 82 mild to moderate, 35 severe and five in Intensive Care Units.