JUST IN: Covid-19 deaths, cases continue to go down

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

ZIMBABWE recorded two Covid-19 deaths on Thursday as the deaths and cases continue on a downward trend.

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, there were 34 new cases recorded in the country and last week saw the rollout of the first phase of the National Covid-19 vaccination programme which targets frontline workers, the security sector, the elderly and those with underlying conditions.

A total of 30 of the new cases were local while four are returnees from Botswana. The Ministry said 3 135 frontline workers were vaccinated on Thursday bringing the cumulative vaccinated to 11 007.

“34 new cases and two deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The seven-day rolling average for new cases fell to 64 on Thursday from 77. 30 are local cases while four are returnees from Botswana. 3 135 frontline workers were vaccinated on Thursday as at 100hrs bringing the cumulative vaccinated to 11 007, said the Ministry.

The Ministry also reported that as at 24 February 2021 at 3 pm there were 153 hospitalised cases with 72 asymptomatic, 44 mild to moderate, 32 severe and five in the Intensive Care Unit.

“2 965 tests were done on Thursday with positivity at 1.1 percent. 45 new recoveries were also reported with the National Recovery rate standing at 90.2 percent and active cases going down 2 081.

“As of 25 February 2021, Zimbabwe had now recorded 35 994 cases, 32 455 recoveries and 1 458 deaths.”