JUST IN: Covid-19 infections fewer in rural communities

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

NEW Covid-19 cases are significantly low in largely rural communities of Zimbabwe with statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care reporting very few or no cases from five provinces in recent weeks.

According to the daily Covid-19 update as of Monday, Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North, Masvingo, Mashonaland West, Midlands and Masvingo had no new cases or deaths reported.

Medical experts state that the low figures in rural areas are attributed to the limited interaction that people have in those areas as compared to the urban areas. The successful implementations of national lockdowns have been also mentioned as a contributing factor to the limited numbers of Covid-19 in rural setups.

According to the daily Covid-19 report form the Ministry of Health and Child Care, as of Monday, there were 12 cases reported of Covid-19. No deaths were also recorded yesterday. There are 591 808 people who have been vaccinated from Covid-19 so far.