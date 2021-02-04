JUST IN: Covid-19 recovery rate continues to improve

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S Covid-19 national recovery rate continues to improve as the country continues to reap the fruits of the level four lockdown that was imposed since early last month.

According to statistics provided by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the recovery rate as on Wednesday was pegged at 80,6 percent an upward improvement from 79,2 percent that was recorded on Tuesday.

The Ministry revealed that as of Wednesday the country recorded 140 new cases and 597 new recoveries.

Of the new cases Harare has the highest of 51.

“150 new cases and 15 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The seven-day rolling average for new cases falls to 237 from 258 yesterday (Tuesday). All 150 are local cases, Harare had the highest today (Wednesday) of 51 new cases.

“597 new recoveries reported: National Recovery rate stands at 80,6 percent and active cases go down to 5 304. 2 829 tests were done on Wednesday with the positivity standing at 5,3 percent,” reads part of the update.

In terms of hospitalisations, the Ministry revealed that there were 178 hospitalised cases in the country with 98 being mild to moderate, 65 severe and 15 in Intensive Care Units

“As of 3 February 2021, Zimbabwe has now recorded 33 964 cases 27 391 recoveries and 1 269 deaths. National Case fatality Rate now stands at 3,7 percent, of the 15 Covid-19 deaths that were reported, eight of the deaths occurred at institutional level with seven at community level,” said the Ministry.