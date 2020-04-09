JUST IN: Covid-19 test for deceased Chiredzi woman

George Maponga Masvingo Bureau

Health officials here have collected specimens from the remains of a deceased Chiredzi woman,to test whether she succumbed to Covid-19 at Chiredzi District Hospital on Tuesday.

The woman-from the sugar cane growing town-died after being admitted at the hospital for severe pneumonia leading to suspicions she had Covid-19.

Results are expected by today.

Provincial Medical DirextiDirector Dr Amadeous Shamu said her remains had not yet been interred.

“We collected samples from her body and sent them to Harare for testing after we classified her as Covid-19 suspect following her admission and subsequent death in hospital from severe pneumonia”he said.

“The symptoms she showed before her passing on(severe pneumonia) made us to treat her as a Covid-19 suspect and we expect results tomorrow(today)afternoon.”

Following the woman’s designation as a Covid-19 suspect her burial would be done in accordance with rules applied to those who succumb to the disease.

“She has not yet been buried though under normal circumstances she should have been buried earlier considering that she was a Covid-19 suspect.Our teams delayed to go there(Chiredzi Hospital) to collect samples.

“Now I think they will have to wait for her results to come out before burying her.The results will be out by tomorrow(today)afternoon and she will be buried soon after.”

Dr Shamu rubbished circulating reports that the woman died after nurses at Chiredzi Hospital abandoned on suspicion she had Covid-19 because of her symptoms upon checking in.

Masvingo is still to record its first Covid-19 case with two previous suspected cases having both tested negative.