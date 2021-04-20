JUST IN: Culture Week set for May

Ngqwele Dube, Sunday News Correspondent

COMMEMORATIONS for this year’s Culture Week are pencilled in for the second week of May.

Running under the theme “Resilience in safeguarding creativity and cultural diversity”, the celebrations will be held online across various platforms that include Facebook, Twitter, Tik Tok, YouTube, television and radio.

In a statement, the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) said the theme was based on the recognition that while the creative sector has been severely affected by the global Coronavirus, it has remained resilient and therefore Culture Week provides an opportunity to celebrate and promote creativity and cultural diversity.

“The National Launch of Culture Week will be on 15 May and thereafter events will be organised and executed at provincial level through the NACZ structures. NACZ has thus begun mobilising its different stakeholders and structures to prepare for this important annual event which for the second-year running will be held virtually in line with the Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings,” read the statement.

The week-long cultural fiesta will feature various online showcases including dance, music, film, theatre, Visual arts, literature, poetry and comedy.

NACZ communications and marketing manager, Rodney Ruwende said Culture Week was this year being celebrated to bring social cohesion and integration through the Arts and Culture in the face of Covid-19 and its associated lockdown measure which lead to the isolation of families and cultural practices.

The concept of Culture week is drawn from the Universal Declaration on Cultural Diversity by UNESCO in 2001 which proclaimed the 21st of May as the “World Day of Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Diversity”.

Zimbabwe expanded on this day to Culture Week which seeks to celebrate the world’s diverse cultures. The week provides an opportunity for Zimbabweans to flaunt their intangible and tangible cultural heritage forms that need to be preserved for posterity.