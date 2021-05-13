JUST IN: Delta Beverages announce massive PSL sponsorship

Sports Reporter

TRADITIONAL football sponsors, Delta Beverages have announced a massive sponsorship for the Premier Soccer League that will run for three years with over US$1 million poured into the game every year.

In a statement today, Delta Beverages said sponsorship for each season will be US$1,130, 000 payable at the prevailing Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe exchange rate. The league competition is set to get US$700 000, Chibuku Super Cup US$375 000 and a new tournament, Castle Challenge Cup, will be bankrolled to the tune of US$55 000.

“2021 will be an exciting season for all, with various activities lined up to restart our game in Zimbabwe despite Covid-19 challenges. Our objective this year is to capture all football fans enticing them to watch live games through promotional activities, support of their teams and sharing of the perfect moment in the comfort of their homes and to build a strong acceptability of the Castle Lager and Chibuku Super brands in the market,” read part of the statement.

The sponsorship will run until the end of 2023.