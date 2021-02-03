JUST IN: Dynamos sign five new players

JUST IN: Dynamos sign five new players

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS have announced the signing of five new players, two of them having previously played for Highlanders.

An announcement by DeMbare marketing and communications manager Yvonne Mangunda said the club has signed Trevor Mavhunga, Frank Makarati, Newman Sianchali, Tinashe Makanda and Luke Musikiri.

Frank Makarati

“Dynamos Football Club would like to announce the signing of five players. The players are Trevor Mavhunga, Frank Makarati, Tinashe Makanda, Newman Sianchali and Luke Musikiri,’’ read the statement.

Tinashe Makanda

Mavhunga has played for Shabanie Mine, DStv, Starbill, Kariba Waves and mostly recently Triangle United while Makanda’s last club was Highlanders. The striker has previously played for Bantu Rovers, Zim Leopards, How Mine and Stellenbosch of South Africa.

Joining Dynamos from Ngezi Platinum Stars is Makarati, a central defender who has played for Manzini Wanderers in Swaziland, Border Strikers and How Mine locally.

Trevor Mavhunga

Veteran striker Sianchali’s last local club was Caps United where he joined from Highlanders. Sianchali has also played for Bantu Rovers, Bulawayo City and Hwange.

Youngster Musikiri has been signed from the Prince Edward Academy where he has been since 2015. In December 2019, Musikiri won the Player of the Tournament award at the COPA Coca-Cola Africa Cup in Thika, Kenya at a tournament where Zimbabwe finished as silver medalists.

Zimbabwean striker Luke Musikiri (right) receives his Player of the Tournament award at the Copa Coca-Cola Africa Cup from Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Kenya Winpeg Moyo at the Mpesa Foundation Academy in Thika, Kenya in 2019

"We are excited and looking forward to the contribution of the five players to the club,'' Mangunda said.

 

