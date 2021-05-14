JUST IN: ED commissions state of the art hospital, isolation centre

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa today officially commissioned the Bulawayo Orthopedic Hospital and the United Bulawayo Hospitals Covid-19 Isolation and Treatment Centre in Bulawayo.

The orthopedic hospital, Cure Children’s Hospital is the first In Zimbabwe to offer free surgeries to children under the age of 18 from Matabeleland, Midlands, Masvingo, Bulawayo provinces and the nation at large.

The President told delegates that the commissioning of the two projects was a testimony of the bold and strategic decisions taken by the Second Republic to stabilize, restructure and reform public health sector in Zimbabwe.

“Our commitment to complete and deliver high impact projects, which prioritize the needs of the people are ongoing, with greater urgency. This is in view of the need to put in place critical building blocks towards achieving the National Development Strategy 1, Vision 2030. My Government will indeed leave no stone unturned to ensure that all the people in all parts of the country enjoy a better quality of life,” he said.

Cde Mnangagwa said the commissioning of the projects was a precursor to a number of tours and visits that he will embark on companies in Bulawayo. He said most of the tours will be conducted during the upcoming Zimbabwe International Trade Fair which has been penciled in for July 2021.

The International Trade Fair had been cancelled due to Covid-19 disruptions. The President applauded the partnerships that resulted in the Cure Children’s Hospitals.

“It is a result of a Public Private Partnership between the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe Orthopedic Trust and Cure international. The centre will improve access to specialist orthopedic surgery and corrective care for children with conditions such as clubfoot, bowed legs, knock knees, rickets and cerebral palsy among other health challenges,” he said.

After the commissioning President Mnangagwa also toured local industries, Monarch Steel and Treger Housewares Factory to have an appreciation of the work they are undertaking.

