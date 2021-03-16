JUST IN: EMA to release full report on Mat South Wetlands

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

THE Environmental Management Agency (EMA) is still doing a mapping exercise on wetlands across the country.

EMA spokesperson Ms Amkela Sidange said the report where Beitbridge was reported to have 310 wetlands was yet to be verified by relevant authorities and was not officially released by her organisation.

“The report which was published was not official. We have to first compile all the information and engage all stakeholders before releasing the information to the public.

We will release the report on wetlands through proper channels of communication,” she said.