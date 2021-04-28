JUST IN: Five die of Covid-19

Sunday News Reporter

AN unnamed boarding school in Matabeleland North has been the latest to be hit by a Covid-19 outbreak, with the institution recording 32 of the 62 cases registered around the country yesterday.

According to yesterday’s daily report by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, five Covid-19 deaths were also recorded around the country.

“32 cases reported by Matabeleland North are from the same boarding school which has reported in the last two days,” the report stated.

Recently, boarding schools, Sacred Girls High and Primary schools in Umzingwane district, Matabeleland South, were also hit by Covid-19.

According to the update, 331 recoveries were recorded countrywide, with the national recovery rate now standing at 93 percent.

As at 27 April 2021, Zimbabwe had 38 164 confirmed cases, including 35 480 recoveries and 1 565 deaths. To date, a total of 370 676 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 as the country pursues a target of reaching herd immunity by year end.