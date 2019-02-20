JUST IN: Former Gweru United striker, Young Warriors team manager Matsika dies

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE local football family has been plunged into mourning following the unexpected death of Zimbabwe Under-20 team manager, Kisido Matsika who passed away at his house in Mkoba, Gweru on Wednesday.

Matsika, a former Gweru United was team manager for the Bekithemba Ndlovu coached Zimbabwe Under-20 who went for the Cosafa Youth Championship in 2017. Last year, Patrick Muteswa was the team manager when the Young Warriors went to the same tournament last year.

Zifa on Wednesday expressed their sadness on the passing away of Matsika who had previously managed the national Under-20.

“All at Zifa are saddened by the sudden passing on of Under-20 national team manager, Kisdo Matsika. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace,’’ said Zifa.

According to our Yesteryear profile done by this publication last year, Matsika, a crafty striker during his playing days started off his career at the age of 19 when he played for Gip Caravan, a team that played in the Gweru Amateur Football Association. He spent two seasons with the outfit in no time another Gafa outfit Dairiboard FC lured him with a job and a good salary.

Matsika joined Pisa Pisa as Gweru United were fondly known in 1978 and called time on his football career in 1990.

He is survived by his wife Phyllis, four children and three grand children.

