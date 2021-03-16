JUST IN: Frontline workers still trickling in for vaccination

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

FRONTLINE workers continue to trickle in for Covid-19 vaccination with at least 30 600 having so far taken the vaccine with the target of 100 000 still to be reached.

According to the latest Covid-19 update from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the country also reported one Covid-19 death on Monday.

“Vaccination of front-line workers continues in static sites in all the provinces to reach the targets as 1301 were vaccinated as at 1600hours yesterday bringing the cumulative vaccinated to 37 660,” the Ministry said

Mashonaland West province received 11 192 doses while Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South, and Midlands received over 44 000 doses. Manicaland received over 20 000 doses and Masvingo 22 000 doses.

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) recently approved the use of Sinopharm and Sinovac from China, Covaxin from India and Russia’s Sputnik V for use in the country.

As of Monday, the country has recorded one Covid-19 death in Harare province while a total of 20 new cases have been reported nationally.

A total of 1691 tests were carried out yesterday and the positivity rate stands at 1.2 percent.

The national recovery rate has risen to 93. 3 percent with eight new recoveries also reported. As of 15 March 2021, Zimbabwe has recorded 36 504 cases, 34 051 recoveries and 1504 deaths.

