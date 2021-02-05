JUST IN: Fuel Prices go up

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has reviewed upwards fuel prices effective today.

In a statement, ZERA announced the new fuel prices which will see diesel going for ZWL$ 105.58 or US$ 1.27 per litre up from $ 100.91 or US$ 1.23 per litre.

Petrol is now $ 104.82 per litre or US$ 1.26 up from $ 99.35 or US$ 1.21 per litre.

“Please be advised that fuel prices effective Friday 5 February 2021 are as follows. Diesel 50 maximum pump price is now ZWL 105.58 or US$ 1.27 per litre. Blend maximum pump price is now ZWL$ 104.82 or US$ 1.26.

Operators may however, sell at prices below the cap depending on trading advantages,” reads the ZERA statement.