JUST IN: Government assures independence of the Judiciary

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE Government has reiterated its commitment to the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary.

In a statement yesterday, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Mrs Virginia Mabhiza emphasized the Government’s commitment to the doctrine of separation of powers.

The statement comes after a High Court decision that declared unlawful an amendment to the constitution which sought to extend the retirement of senior judges from 70 to 75 years.

“The Government of Zimbabwe strongly believes in the independence of the judiciary and respects the principle of separation of powers as set out in the Constitution of Zimbabwe. The Government of Zimbabwe therefore recognizes the importance of the judiciary as a dependable interpreter of the law where various opinions may arise.

“The Government of Zimbabwe, having given its full consideration to the judgement of the High Court in the above referenced matter, holds, with respect, a different view and is unable, for many reasons, to agree with the judgement of the Honorable Court in that matter. It has therefore taken measures to have the judgment set aside in accordance with the law. The government of Zimbabwe will implement all the necessary processes triggered by noting of an appeal against the judgement,” said Mrs Mabhiza.

She also said the Government has referred the resolution of the matter to the courts and awaits to hear the final decision over the matter. The High Court decision had a bearing on the tenure of Chief Justice Luke Malaba, whose tenure had been extended last week.

