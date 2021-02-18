JUST IN: Government clarifies Beitbridge Border post opening

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Correspondent

HOME Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe has clarified that returning citizens are allowed to come back while those exiting and meet requirements of the receiving country are allowed to use the country’s borders.

There was confusion when South Africa opened its borders, including Beitbridge on 15 February, while Zimbabwe’s borders remained closed for ordinary travelers.

Responding to a question from MP Priscilla Misihairambwi Mushonga in Parliament, on the position of Government on the opening of the Beitbridge Border Post given that South Africa has opened their side, Minister Kazembe said Government makes decisions informed by the situation obtaining in the country, not necessarily what happens in other countries.

“As a Government when we make decisions with regards to Covid-19, the decisions are informed by the situation obtaining in the country not necessarily what happens in other countries but I know where the Honourable Member is coming from because obviously the border will affect us if the other side is open. If you look closely at the Statutory Instrument our borders are not closed as such. Our returning citizens are allowed to come back and that has always been the case. Those who are going out, depending on whether they meet the requirements of the receiving country, they are still allowed to go,” said Minister Kazembe

To those citizens of other countries that would want to use Zimbabwe as a transit route, the Minister said they ought to comply with the regulations in the country.

“Those who are travelling by road have to comply with the regulations in the country and those are supposed to be quarantined accordingly or if they have their certificates which are valid and there is a maximum number of days that they can spend in the country, they come in and within a specific number of days, they are expected to leave the country but they must have a valid PCR Certificate,” said Minister Kazembe

Minister Kazembe also said the setting of the Port Authority was already in motion.

“There is need for a Port Authority that has been long overdue. I am glad to say that this has already been put in place and is chaired by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development. So, it is already in place now,” said Minister Kazembe