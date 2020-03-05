JUST IN: Government dismayed by United States decision to extend sanctions

Sunday News Reporter

THE Government has expressed dismay over the move by the United States on Wednesday to extend sanctions against Zimbabwe by one year and accusations that the country poses a threat to their foreign policy.

In a statement on Thursday, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana, also dismissed claims by the US that the army was committing extrajudicial killings and rape.

“The Government has noted with dismay the White House Message to the United States Congress, in which a decision was made to extend the sanctions against the Republic of Zimbabwe, for one more year,” said Mr Mangwana.

“Once again, the Government of the United States has chosen to strangely characterise Zimbabwe as a country that ‘poses an extraordinary threat to the foreign policy of the United States.’

“We find this a baffling position. All the Zimbabwean Government asks for, is to be allowed space to be a full member of the community of nations transacting without restrictions as other nations do.”

Mr Mangwana said Zimbabwe does not seek to interfere with the foreign policy or interests of any nation.

“Our commitment is to the development of our country and the delivery of socio-economic outcomes to our people. The Government of Zimbabwe strongly objects to the unfounded assertion that its security forces engaged in acts of extrajudicial killings and rape against its own citizens in the last year. Any acts of criminality by anyone are subjected to the criminal justice processes of the country,” he said.

“We have embarked on a pathway of reform because it is in the best interests of our Nation to do so, and it is also necessary to align our policies and programmes with our constitution. We therefore call upon those nations who wish our country and people well to partner us and be patient with us as we continue to undertake these reforms towards meeting the aspirations of our people.”