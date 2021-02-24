JUST IN: Govt prepares for primary, secondary schools reopening

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

GOVERNMENT is assessing the preparedness of primary and secondary schools around the country ahead of the reopening of schools, with health coordinators being trained in anticipation of the resumption of lessons.

The country’s school calendar has undergone various disruptions since the announcement of the first lockdown in March last year, a development which kept most students away from the classroom for most of the year.

Another lockdown at the start of the year, following a spike in Covid-19 cases, saw the postponement of the start of the school year.

In a post Cabinet meeting briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Government was taking all possible precautions before the reopening of schools.

“Regarding primary and secondary education, the responsible Ministry continues to work with the Ministry of Health and Child Care to prepare for the inevitable re-opening of schools. Meanwhile, the training of school health coordinators and the assessment of the schools’ preparations for the resumption of learning is ongoing. Government is doing its best to ensure that adequate precautionary measures are taken before schools are opened,” she said.