JUST IN: Greyhound Buses shutting down business

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Reporter

LEADING South African bus operator, Greyhound that has for years operated a cross border service to and from Zimbabwe has announced that it is closing down business permanently on Valentine’s Day.

Greyhound has been operating a luxury coach service as well as a semi-luxury offering under Citiliner and Mega Coach. The company covered all parts of South Africa and also transported passengers to Zimbabwe as well as Mozambique on a daily basis before services were halted by lockdowns introduced in three countries to curb the spread of the coronavirus early last year.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the bus company said it will operate until 14 February and those who purchased tickets before day should be able to get their refunds.

“Greyhound and Citiliner are closing operations. Services will run until 14 February 2021. Passengers with tickets booked for services after this date will be refunded. For assistance with refunds, contact Call Centre: 087 352 0352 or email: [email protected],’’ read a statement on the Greyhound online platforms.

Even though no reasons were given for the company shutting down, the difficulties brought about by the Covid-19 could have led to the company closure. The company employed a number of Zimbabweans as bus drivers as well as attendants at its offices in Bulawayo and Harare. – @Mdawini_29