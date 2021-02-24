JUST IN: ‘Guard your children’- police warn parents

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

POLICE have encouraged parents and guardians to report cases of child sexual abuse and monitor their children constantly following a recent case reported in Bradfield suburb in Bulawayo.

“The ZRP encourages parents to always monitor their children whilst playing and avoid leaving them with irresponsible persons as they might end up being abused,” they said on Tuesday morning via their Twitter page.

“This follows a case of aggravated indecent assault which occurred on 20 February 2021 in Bradfield Bulawayo where a male juvenile was sexually abused by a house maid.”

Police also encouraged members of the public to report promptly all cases of sexual abuse and to also avoid trusting strange prophetic utterances from pastors and prophets.

They also warned people against falling victim to online traders.

“The ZRP reiterates that members of the public must be wary of social media advertisements and online traders. On 20 February 2021, a Bulawayo man was fleeced of ZAR50 000 by an unknown man impersonating a health worker at Mpilo Hospital. The unsuspecting victim was lured to the venue through a Whatsapp chat were the suspect claimed to be selling vehicle parts. The victim was made to leave his bag in the suspect’s vehicle and they entered the hospital premise before the suspect asserted to have forgotten something in the car and vanished with the bag containing ZAR50 000.”

