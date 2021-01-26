JUST IN: Gvt warns on false deaths reports

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Mr Aaron Nhepera

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE Government has warned people spreading fake Covid-19 deaths and illness messages on social media about the country’s leadership saying it is unethical, unacceptable and an abuse of the country’s democratic space.

In a statement, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Mr Aaron Nhepera said the spread of deliberate falsehoods meant to cause alarm, distress and despondency must not be tolerated.

“Some of the falsehoods that have been peddled include suggestions that the Honourable Vice President Rtd General Dr Constatino Chiwenga was unwell and had been airlifted to China for medical treatment.

Hon Vice President Colonel Rtd Kembo Mohadi has equally said to have been indisposed and recuperating at home.

Around midnight on 22 January 2021, the deputy president of the Senate, Lt General Mike Nyambuya was reported through social media to have succumbed to Covid-19 related complications,” he said.

Mr Nhepera said several other prominent personalities including the Zanu PF National Political Commissar Cde Victor Matemadanda and the ruling party’s Secretary for Finance, Cde Patrick Chinamasa were also subjected to similar falsehoods.

He further said such acts have the effect of causing alarm and despondency not only to the individuals affected and their families, but to the nation as a whole.

“This has a destabilising effect at a time the nation is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Members of the public are urged to desist from such tendencies that infringe on other people’s rights and cause unnecessary distress and anguish among the people affected,” he added.

Mr Nhepera further said the focus of the nation was to be on strict observance of the World Health Organisation regulations on Covid-19 and adherence to the national lockdown restrictions.

@NyembeziMu