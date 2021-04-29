JUST IN: Gweru city council employees call off job action

Sukoluhle Ndlovu, Midlands Correspondent

GWERU City council employees have resumed work with immediate effect following negotiations held on Tuesday with their employer. The employees last week embarked on a strike demanding that the council pays them a salary in line with what is contained in the 2021 financial budget.

Following the job action, the local authority suspended eight employees for inciting other employees to down tools.

Zimbabwe Urban Councils Union secretary general Mr Kudakwashe Munengiwa confirmed the development.

“We have been engaged in negotiations with the employer ever since the job action started last week to try and find common ground on issues that are affecting us.

“We managed to sign a deed of settlement which basically puts the matter to bed and we’re now calling off job action,” he said.

Mr Munengiwa said he believes that their cries have reached the ears of the employer.

“We believe that the message has been heard by the city fathers and the residents and that our concerns will be attended to.

“We have decided to give dialogue a chance so we will continue to engage the council to address various issues affecting us as employees,” he said.

He said the suspended workers have since been reinstated back to their positions.

“The agreement is that those who were suspended will go back to work because their suspension was directly linked to the collective job action.”

He says they will continue to engage the employer over the issue of salaries.

On Monday Gweru City Council suspended eight of its workers on several charges including inciting job action by other council employees. In the suspension letters signed by Gweru City acting Finance Director Michael Verenga, the workers were suspended without pay, and benefits pending investigations into their charges. @sukusinini.