JUST IN: Illness rules Taylor out of first T20I against Pakistan

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

EXPERIENCED batsman, Brendan Taylor has been ruled out of Zimbabwe’s opening Twenty20 International cricket match against Pakistan at Harare Sports Club on Wednesday because of illness.

A statement from Zimbabwe Cricket said Taylor was left out of the team since he is recovering from gastrointestinal infection.

“Brendan Taylor has been ruled out of Zimbabwe’s first T20 international against Pakistan, currently underway at Harare Sports Club, as he is recovering from gastrointestinal infection,’’ read the statement from ZC.

Taylor, who missed Zimbabwe’s away series against Afghanistan played in the United Arab Emirates last month due to illness was in top form in the just ended domestic T20 competition where he was one of the highest run scorers. His unbeaten 140 for Rhinos against Eagles was the best individual score in the competition, with his effort however not good enough for his team as they still lost by six wickets after posting 194/1 in 20 overs.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe chose to field after winning the toss against Pakistan in the series opener. Pakistan are coming from a successful tour of South Africa where they won the T20I series 4-1 and will look to continue with their winning ways against Zimbabwe.

