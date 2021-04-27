JUST IN: International cricket returns to Bulawayo, city to host Zimbabwe’s two Tests against Bangladesh

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THERE is some good news for Bulawayo as international cricket is set to return to the second biggest city in the country to host the two-match Test series between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at Queens Sports Club in June.

No international cricket has been played in Bulawayo for nearly two years since Zimbabwe took on Pakistan in a One Day International series in July 2018. Bangladesh are scheduled to arrive in the country on 20 June and depart on 11 July.

The Tigers are taking on the Chevrons in two Tests, three ODIs as well as same number of Twenty20 Internationals. Harare Sports Club is the venue for the ODIs and T20Is in July. The ODIs are part of the inaugural International Cricket Council Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, which is the qualification pathway for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.

Bangladesh are coming to Zimbabwe for the first time since they last did so in 2013. In 2013, they were beaten 2-0 in the Test series played in Harare, lost ODIs 2-1 in Bulawayo which was also the venue for the two-match T20Is contest that ended 1-1.

Zimbabwe are hosting Pakistan at the moment in Harare, with three-match T20I series having concluded 2-1 the visitors’ favour on Sunday. The two teams are gearing up for two Tests, with the first scheduled for 29 April to 3 May and the second from 7-11 May.

