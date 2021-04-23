JUST IN: Jongwe’s four wickets inspire Zimbabwe to historic win over Pakistan in second T20I

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

LUKE Jongwe continued to make a huge impact on his return to international cricket after he picked up four wickets to lead Zimbabwe to victory by 19 runs in the second Twenty20 International at Harare Sports Club, a result which left the three-match cricket series level at 1-1.

It was the first time ever that Zimbabwe had beaten Pakistan in this format of the game and makes it exciting ahead of the final T20I on Sunday.

Jongwe picked up four wickets for 18 runs in 3.5 overs as Pakistan were bowled out for 99 runs in 19.5 overs. The pace bowler removed the dangerous duo of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam earlier on before he got rid of Haris Rauf as well as Arshad Iqbal in the last over to give Zimbabwe a historic win.

Earlier on, Zimbabwe had seemingly struggled to 118/9 in 20 overs after they lost the toss and were asked to bat. The highest run scorer for the home team was Tinashe Kamunhukamwe with 34 off 40 balls.

Mohammad Hasnain and Danish Aziz picked two wickets apiece as Zimbabwe posted what looked like an achievable target for Pakistan.

It was not to be as the Zimbabwean bowlers were also at their best. Apart from Jongwe, leg spinner Ryan Burl had 2/21in his four overs while pace bowlers, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava had one wicket apiece, with the two being economical.

Azam top scored with 41 off 45 but his effort was just not enough to lead his team to victory. Aziz contributed 22 but went while aiming for a second run.

