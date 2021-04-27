JUST IN: King George 6 fishery project on hold

Melinda Ncube, Sunday News Reporter

A BULAWAYO Primary School, King George Vl’s fishery project has been on hold since the solar system that pumps water to the fish pond was stolen last year.

However, school authorities have since managed to raise money to replace the stolen equipment for the fishery project as well as to expand the project. According to the school’s headmistress Mrs Perseverance Hadebe, the school is working towards reviving the project.

“During Covid-19 lockdown the solar pipe which supplies the fish pond with water was stolen and the money that we fundraised we will then use it to buy the equipment so that we continue with our project. The project has helped students to also come up with their own fish ponds at home and the community,” said Mrs Hadebe.

The fishery project, implemented at King George Vl has helped students on their updated curriculum on agriculture, she said.

According to Mrs Hadebe fish-keeping is one of the major initiatives that the school has undertaken for fundraising.