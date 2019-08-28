VIDEO: Low water levels at Kariba affect power generation

Online Reporter

THE low water inflows at Lake Kariba due to the drought that hit the region has grossly affected power generation in the country with revelations that as at July this year the reservoir was left with only 27 percent of water.

The levels mean there is a smaller percentage of live water that is usable for power generation.

In a video explaining power generation at the Kariba South hydroelectric Power Station by the Zimbabwe Power Company, ZPC notes that the low water levels have significantly reduced power generation at the plant.

The water level in the Kariba Dam has dropped drastically this season owing to El Nino-induced drought experienced in the Zambezi River’s catchment area, which feeds Lake Kariba. The catchment area stretches 2 700 kilometres to northern Zambia.

Kariba Dam is designed to operate at a maximum holding level of 485 metres and minimum level of 475 metres, which is the minimum water level for purposes of power generation, known as live water.

Below 475 metres the water in the Kariba Dam may only be used for recreation and fishing. Continuing to drain the dam by generating power poses the risk of depleting the reservoir and jeopardising chances of getting power from it next season as it would take long to fill up.

Watch video below (courtesy of ZPC)