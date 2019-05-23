JUST IN: Man ‘rapes’ friend’s girlfriend

Thobekile Khumalo, Sunday News Reporter

A 34-year-old Bulawayo man last week appeared in court for allegedly raping his friend’s girlfriend after he had sent the friend to buy beer.

Thabo Ncube from Gwabalanda pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Joseph Mabeza facing charges of rape. He was remanded in custody to Friday for trial.

Prosecuting, Ms Carol Matanga said some time in January in the morning, the woman and her boyfriend visited Ncube where they intended to drink beer. The court heard that while they were drinking beer, it ran out and Ncube gave his friend some groceries so that he could sell to raise money to buy more beer. Ncube and the woman remained in the house and during the time the woman fell asleep. The court heard that while she was asleep Ncube removed her shoes and track bottom before raping her.

While raping her, the boyfriend returned and found the door locked. When he peeped through the window he saw Ncube having sexual intercourse with the woman.He called out to them and that was when Ncube stopped. A report was made at Luveve Police Station by the woman resulting in Ncube’s arrest. The woman was referred to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical examination.