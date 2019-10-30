JUST IN: Masakadza appointed ZC director of cricket

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

RECENTLY retired former Zimbabwe senior national cricket team captain, Hamilton Masakadza has been hired as Zimbabwe Cricket’s director of cricket, a newly created position intended to change the game on as well as off the field.

According to ZC, the 36-year Masakadza will be answerable for significant policy, strategy and programmes of “best practice” throughout all aspects of the cricket mother body’s pathway.

In addition, Masakadza, who assumes his new role on Friday, will be responsible for the recruitment, management and interaction of senior cricket technical staff within the cricket affairs department.

The director of cricket will also ensure that coaches and captains are providing effective leadership to the national teams.

Engaging a director of cricket was a decision made by the ZC board, which at its last meeting in August passed a resolution to restructure the organisation’s management.

ZC chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani was delighted that Masakadza had accepted the offer to take up the position.

“This is a key appointment that clearly indicates our desire to strengthen our cricket across all levels while also improving the game administratively,” Mukuhlani said.

He believes that Masakadza will bring a spanking new viewpoint to the way the game is run in the country.

“We are therefore excited about Hamilton taking up the role, which will see him bringing a fresh perspective to the administration of cricket and helping us to shape the future of our game.”

The ZC chairman said he has no reservations about the former Chevrons skipper’s implausible enthusiasm for the game will make him a respected administrator in cricket.

“I have no doubt that his incredible passion for Zimbabwe cricket, massive knowledge of our game and the wealth of experience that he gained from playing at the highest level will help transform ZC and see him becoming a respected leader in the sport,”’ Mukuhlani said.

Masakadza retired from international cricket in September, with his last involvement in the game as a player being during the Twenty20 International triangular series in Bangladesh.

@Mdawini_29