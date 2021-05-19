JUST IN: Matsikenyeri appointed Zimbabwe A coach, squads to face SA A announced

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket have announced the Zimbabwe A coaching staff as well as squads ahead of the one-day and four-day series at home to South Africa A starting at the end of the month.

Stuart Matsikenyeri has been named as the coach, with his assistant being Eric Chauluka who will also take care of fielding.

Njabulo Ncube will be the bowling coach, while Clement Rizhibowa will come in as the fitness trainer, Keith Kulinga as the analyst and Travor Wambe as the physiotherapist. Lovemore Banda will be the team manager.

The Zimbabwe A squads for the upcoming series against South Africa A have also been named.

Eight players, Faraz Akram, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans, Roy Kaia, Tapiwa Mufudza and Richmond Mutumbami, have been picked for both formats.

Tadiwanashe Marumani and Dion Myers have been included in the one-day squad, while Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba and Brighton Chipungu are in the four-day side.

The one-dayers, scheduled for 29 and 31 May and 2 and 4 June, will be played behind closed doors at Harare Sports Club, with no fans allowed in the stadium due to Covid-19 protocols. Harare Sports Club is also the venue for the first four-dayer, penciled in for 7-10 June while Takashinga Cricket Club will host the second four-day match, set for 13-16 June.

Zimbabwe A one day squad: Faraz Akram, Ryan Burl, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Chamunorwa Chibhabha, Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Roy Kaia, Timycen Maruma, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tapiwa Mufudza, Richmond Mutumbami, Dion Myers, Ainsley Ndlovu, Victor Nyauchi

Reserves: Carl Mumba, Tarisai Musakanda, Tinashe Nenhunzi, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Milton Shumba

Zimbabwe A four-day squad: Faraz Akram, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Brighton Chipungu, Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans, Joylord Gumbie, Roy Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Brian Mudzinganyama, Tapiwa Mufudza, Carl Mumba, Tarisai Musakanda, Richmond Mutumbami, Milton Shumba

Reserves: Brian Chari, Dion Myers

