JUST IN: Music promoter David “Madamara” Ncube dies

Ngqwele Dube, Life Correspondent

MUSIC promoter and businessman Dave “Madamara” Ncube has died. He was 53.

Ncube passed on on Monday after reportedly battling a kidney ailment for the past 20 years.

Ncube’s brother took to Facebook to announce the passing on of Madamara.

“My brother, Davison “Dave” Ncube passed on this morning in Bulawayo after battling a kidney ailment for over 20 years.

“Dave taught us courage and perseverance in the face of debilitating illness. We are still in shock and hurting. We will miss his wit and sense of humour,” read the post.

Madamara as Dave became popularly known in entertainment circles started off his career in music promotions in the early 90s and this saw him bring several musicians into the country most from South Africa hence he was nicknamed after South African township pop singer, Freddy Madamara Gwala.

He grew his portfolio as he struck a relationship with late Splash supremo, Dan Tshanda which saw the Dalom Music stable make annual tours into the country and performing in various towns such as Hwange and Beitbridge.

Journalist, Lovemore Dube said as a Soul Brothers fanatic, he struck up friendship with the late Ncube during his early days in journalism described the promoter as shrewd and having changed the music scene in Bulawayo.

“I dabbled in music promotions business for fun and we used to visit shebeens with Madamara as we sought to gauge the mood and then decide which artists would be the best to bring at the time.

“Like his mentor, Jeffrey J Chavunduka of JJ Promotions and (American boxing promoter), Don King, Devi was a shrewd businessman who acted as a broker bringing great artists to our shores. I have so many memories with him and the lighting up of Bulawayo by his great shows.”

“The entertainment industry has lost a promoter of repute. I remember our many drives to shebeens to gauge the mood of who could sell in a particular season, Dalom stable, Soul Brothers, Lucky Dube and the many bubblegum groups, at times he fell for my bias towards Ezinkulu – the Soul Brothers,” he said.

some of the other music acts he brought into the country include Imitshotshovu, Lucky Dube, Chimora, Chicco, Dalom Kids, Soul Brothers, Tisha.

Dube said one of

Ncube’s great acts was getting Lucky Dube to Uganda where he played before a crowd of 100 000.

“He was not just about South African acts as locally he held shows with the likes of Oliver Mtukudzi, Paul Matavire and Ilanga among others as he made it a point to ensure local acts curtain raised during every show,” said Dube.

Details of his burial are yet to be announced.