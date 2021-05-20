JUST IN: Mzingwane Old Boys donate furniture to former school

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Correspondent

Former Mzingwane High School Students have made another donation of furniture to their former school.

The group also donated furniture early last year. Following reports of the poor state of the school’s infrastructure and furniture, former students who went to the school between 1974 to 1977 mobilised more resources and donated furniture in the form of chairs and desks which they handed over last Saturday.

The institution which used to enroll close to 700 pupils has seen its enrollment dropping to nearly 300 pupils, a development that has been attributed to its deteriorating infrastructure. Speaking after the donation, Mr Ntando Mhlanga who is part of the Old Mzingwane Boys said they were trying to identify other former students so as to help the institution.

“We donated 14 chairs and 14 desks to the school as part of contributions made by 14 former students who attended Mzingwane High School from 1974 to 1977. Ntando Mhlanga, Ndabezinhle Rusike and Stuart Dube represented the group to present the furniture to the school Head Mr Herbert Ndlovu. It was a surprise donation and as a group, we are trying to identify more former students who attended the school during that period so that from the school’s needs assessment we can see where we can assist next time,” said Mr Mhlanga.

The school head, Mr Herbert Ndlovu, welcomed the gesture and called for tighter relations between the institution and former students.

“We are most grateful for the kind gesture. Our prayer is to strengthen the relationship with the Old Boys for mutual out-comes,” said Mr Ndlovu.

Mzingwane High School is located at Esigodini, Umzingwane District in Matabeleland South Province.

@nyeve14