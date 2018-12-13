JUST IN: Natpharm to open retail pharmacies

Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obediah Moyo says Natpharm will soon be opening retail pharmacies to ensure that people buy medicines at the right price.

Most private pharmacies were selling medicines in US dollars despite sourcing some of the medicines from Natpharm.

Minister Moyo made the remarks after touring the Natpharm warehouse in Harare where he had gone to see medicines and surgical sundries that have been delivered and ready for distribution to government health institutions across the country.

Central hospitals have also been alerted of the consignment now in stock and have been implored to take delivery of their allocations without any delays.

Dr Moyo impressed upon Natpharm officials the need to quickly dispatch the medicines and ensure hospital shelves are fully stocked before Christmas.—ZBC.