JUST IN: NGO donates hospital equipment to Mpilo

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

A NON-PROFIT Organisation, Citus Lator Trust has donated hospital equipment worth US$9 532 to Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo to help fight maternal challenges in the city.

Citus Lator Trust is a social impact organisation that seeks to bring modern Internet Technology solutions to maternal and Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health (ASRH) challenges. The donation comprised of 15 M3A vital signs monitors, 15 wall mount for vital signs monitor, four oxygen analyzers, 15 NIBP cuff adult, 15 SpO2 finger sensor adult, 25 SpO2 extension cable, 10 SpO2 wrap sensor neonate, 15 SpO2 finger sensor paediatric and 15 NIBP cuff infant.

Speaking during the handover ceremony on Thursday, Citus Lator Trust founder and director, Dr Hardlife Ranganai said the donation was made with the assistance of their partners.

“This donation would not have been made possible without corporate partners such as DAK Foundation and Rotary Club in Australia. This equipment is worth around US$8 532 in terms of the vital signs monitors. Then in terms of the oxygen analyzers you are looking at something close to a US$1 000. With the shipment costs, the customs, transportation and storage included all in all its close to US$15 000,” said Dr Ranganai.

The doctor who is also working at the hospital, also noted that looking at the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on maternal health, there has been a lot of still births.

“Remember there was an outcry in Harare some time back where there were a lot of still births, so the organisation was born out of that passion to save our mothers through providing solutions that are modern, meeting the needs of people at this particular time and embracing technology. We also adopted Apps from Fintum Health Solutions to assist many women who are at reproductive age,” added Dr Ranganai.

He said their group was made up of eight doctors spread across the country with some from Bulawayo, Esigodini and Harare at different health institutions. Mpilo Central Hospital acting chief executive officer, Professor Solwayo Ngwenya said the donation will help the institution cope with various health related cases.

“This is a massive donation for Mpilo Central Hospital and the equipment that we are receiving here is lifesaving. The Trust saw the commitment towards reducing maternal mortality and many people should also emulate such initiatives. As you can see the equipment is quite durable and lifesaving, hence it will go a long way for the hospital,” said Prof Ngwenya.

Prof Ngwenya warned the public that the Covid-19 pandemic had not gone away and they had to continue following all health regulations and measures put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Councillor Mlandu Ncube said the Trust exhibited patriotism.

“This is patriotism where you go around and think about your country men, institutions in the community, where you work every day, and saving lives. We really appreciate the donation on behalf of the residents of Bulawayo,” said Cllr Ncube.

He said Mpilo Central Hospital was very strategic in saving lives in Bulawayo and the entire Matabeleland region.

“The lives you have saved here are a certain percentage of the country so we really appreciate that. Mpilo Central Hospital is very key when it comes to health services delivery within the city. And among other efforts Citus Lator Trust has also done a great project in Cowdray Park and we have seen their request to the council to assist by providing cheaper health care services to our people.”

The Citus Lator Trust was founded in 2020 as a charity wing for the award winning Healthtech start up and social enterprise, Fintum Health Solutions, a group of young, motivated and self-driven doctors.