Just In: ‘No live shows without approval’: Council rejects Bulawayo Shutdown at Queens Sports Club

Online Reporter

THE City of Bulawayo has reaffirmed its prohibition of musical events at Queens Sports Club, citing violations of a 1960 lease agreement.

This follows public speculation about the proposed “Bulawayo Shutdown” concert scheduled for April 26, 2025.

In a notice, Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said: “The City of Bulawayo refers to various media reports and social media posts that have been made regarding the hosting of musical shows at the Queens Sports Club. Council has engaged the Lease holders of the Queens Sports Clubs and communicated via letters dated 15. January 2020, 21st December 2021, and 16th May 2023. Council further held an engagement meeting with the Club Manager on the 8. April 2025 regarding the unsanctioned proposed Bulawayo Shutdown scheduled for the 26e April 2025.”

“The City of Bulawayo has advised the Queens Sports Club lease holders that no live shows are permitted on the lease premises unless authorized by the Council upon application. The City has in the past served previous notices regarding the holding of night parties which disturb the local community.”

“The above conditions are in accordance with the Notarial Agreement of Lease which was entered into between the City of Bulawayo and Queens Sports Club on the 1st September 1960. The holding of shows is in violation of the Clause 6 which reads as follows:

‘The said piece of lands together with the building thereon and which may be erected thereon in the future shall be used solely and exclusively for amateur sports with the requisite social adjuncts and the use of land and buildings for these purposes shall at all times be to the satisfaction of the Municipally. Should the club desire on special occasions stage games, matches or events which would not come with the generally accepted meaning of “amateur sports”, it shall be entitled on each such occasion to apply to the Municipally for its permission to the proposal and the Municipality shall have the right at its sole discretion either to refuse the application or grant it on such terms and conditions as it may determine.’

“The City of Bulawayo did give permission to the Queens Sports Club to sublet for Cricket Matches in line with the Clause above.”