JUST IN: Police identify Rutenga accident victims

Sunday News Reporter

POLICE have released names of three of the five victims who died in a road accident that occurred along the Masvingo Beitbridge highway on Saturday.

In a statement on Monday, National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said those that have been identified are Pardon Sibanda Mutsikwa (40) of Mboma Village, Chief Shindi in Chivi, Sibanda Kizito of Kwekwe, Chief Kwekwete in Kwekwe and Rwizi Madhuke with no further particulars.

“The other two bodies of female adults are yet to be identified and police appeals to members of the public missing their relatives to visit Neshuro Mortuary to help in identification of the victims,” he said.

Ass Comm Nyathi said police were concerned by the continued loss of live in road traffic accidents.

“We urge motorists to avoid speeding, to value life and to be exemplary whilst driving on the road.”

The accident happened when a Africa-bound bus veered off the road and crashed at the 129km peg along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road.

Forty-five people, including the crew of the South Africa-registered Africa Link Bus Service, were injured and admitted at Neshuro District Hospital.